We got ourselves an outstanding card lined up Saturday night with not one but two title fights in the main and co-main events. The card is built around featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski (22-1), looking to make his second title defense when he faces #2 Brian Ortega (15-1). This one is a long time coming, and both men have been building towards this match for some time now after facing off as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter: Season 29.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO