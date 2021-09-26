First rule of Female Fight Club? Secure new studio
When the coronavirus pandemic shut down New York City in March 2020, gyms and health clubs were among the first businesses to close their doors. And some never reopened. One of those gyms was the Kingsbridge location of 24 Hour Fitness, permanently shuttering that June. But while COVID-19 spelled the end for one location of a national chain, it actually gave birth to a much different homegrown fitness group — the Female Fight Club.riverdalepress.com
Comments / 0