Bradley University issued the following announcement on Sept. 30. In observance of Cybersecurity Awareness Month this Oct., the Illinois Procurement Technical Assistance Center at Bradley University is offering a three-part webinar series to help government contractors with cybersecurity. The series will introduce the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) cybersecurity evolution from NIST 800-171 to the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and explore the DoD’s rationale for implementing this new model.

EDUCATION ・ 10 HOURS AGO