HUTCHINSON - The Hays High girls' golf team won the Hutchinson Invitational Friday at Carey Park. The Indians shot a 340 and edged Winfield by two strokes. Katie Dinkel led the Indians with a third place finish after shooting a 79 , 10 strokes behind Kinsley Jones of Maize. Five other Indians placed in the top-20, Jaycee Oakley was seventh with an 86, Evyn Cox 10th with an 87, Abbie Norris 12th after an 88, Taleia McCrae 15th with and 89 and Claire Humphrey 18th with a 91.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO