CLAREMORE, Okla. - The 18th-ranked FHSU Men's Soccer team won 3-1 over 23rd-ranked Rogers State on Saturday (Sept. 25) in the GAC/MIAA opener. The game was scoreless after one half, but the Tigers came to life early in the second half scoring back-to-back goals only two minutes apart and added another for good measure with five minutes left in the match to extend their lead back to two.