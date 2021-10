He is a Tiger through and through – with three degrees from Fort Hays State University and a 22-year teaching career in the university’s Department of Advanced Education. Mike Slattery, now chair of his alma mater’s Alumni Board, always looks forward to Homecoming week and the excitement surrounding the annual celebration when alumni from near and far converge on Hays. After all, he has been attending FHSU Homecomings since 1971.

