Germans vote in tight general election race that will lead to new chancellor

For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...

LIFESTYLE ・ 23 HOURS AGO