Germans vote in tight general election race that will lead to new chancellor
By Laura Smith-Spark, Nadine Schmidt
CNN
5 days ago
Germans were heading to the polls Sunday to vote in a closely fought federal election that will, in the coming days or weeks, result in a new chancellor taking the helm of the world's fourth-largest economy.
While elections ultimately dictate short-term policy, cultural and historic ties between the U.S. and Germany are much less affected by politics. KLTV's Lane Luckie shares the deep roots in Germany for many Texans. Focus. Germany focuses on post-Merkel future, while remembering dark past. Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:50 PM...
The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right CDU/CSU in Germany’s election, setting off potentially drawn-out negotiations to form the next government. Although Merkel’s bloc slumped to its worst-ever result in a national election, its candidate Armin Laschet laid a claim to the chancellery. But SPD...
The euro drifted lower against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as the Social Democrats secured a narrow victory in German parliamentary elections held on Sunday, marking an end to Conservative leadership for 16 years under outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. Provisional results showed that Social Democrats...
BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
(Berlin) — Millions of Germans will head to the polls in a federal election on Sunday that will determine who will succeed Angela Merkel after 16 years as Germany’s chancellor. According to the latest polls, Germany’s center-left Social Democratic Party is narrowly ahead of Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU)...
Angela Merkel’s party was facing devastating losses in elections on Sunday night as initial projections had the Christian Democrats (CDU) neck-and-neck with the centre-Left Social Democrats (SPD) in a race that was too close to call. The results plunged Germany into political uncertainty and mean it could be weeks or...
Exit polls show a neck-and-neck race in Germany’s parliamentary elections held on Sunday. More than 60 million adults are eligible to vote in the landmark election. Chancellor Angela Merkel who has served for 16 years is stepping down, marking the start of a new era in German politics. Deutsche Welle Television Political Correspondent Thomas Sparrow joins to discuss.
Berlin [Germany], September 26 (ANI/Xinhua): German voters started to cast their ballots on Sunday to elect a new Bundestag, or the federal parliament, on which to form a new government for the next four years and usher in the post-Merkel era. According to the Federal Returning Officer, around 60.4 million...
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germans vote in a national election on Sunday that looks too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the election, making the...
From a distance, the big news about Germany’s coming election on September 26 is the end of Angela Merkel’s reign after 16 years of leadership in Germany and Europe. Closer up, with no clear front-runner to take Merkel’s place, the picture is far more complex.
Seemingly on track for a clear victory until February, the prospects of Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) have waned, as first the Greens and then the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly topped the surprisingly volatile polls.
Merkel’s successor will be determined by the politics of coalition formation...
Investing.com -- The dollar opened flat against the euro on Monday after a narrow win for the center-left in Germany's parliamentary elections. The center-left Social Democratic Party took the biggest share of the vote, with preliminary estimates showing it on 26%, two percentage points ahead of the center-right Christian Democratic bloc. As such, the party of the retiring Angela Merkel looks likely to go into opposition for the first time in 16 years.
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s ruling Liberals and the main opposition Conservatives were locked in a tight race according to the final polls as Canadians voted in Monday’s election, which will determine who forms the government to guide the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Surveys of public opinion show Prime...
Greece’s prime minister flew to the eastern Aegean island of Samos Friday to view a new camp for asylum seekers that has replaced the old, squalid facility on the island, and said his government’s policy on migration has “crushed” migrant smuggling networks.Speaking in the remnants of the old camp on the edge of the island’s main town of Vathy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would continue to press European Union countries to come up with a common migration policy that would share responsibility for migrants among the member states.“We will continue to work in order to persuade those European countries...
More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...
The Green Party’s newly elected leaders have vowed to boost the number of Green MPs in parliament and become the “real opposition” to the Conservative government.Members of the party in England and Wales have elected councillors Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay as the new co-leaders, after Sian Berry and Jonathan Bartley stood down.“We’re determined to see more Greens elected in England and Wales,” said Mr Ramsay. “We’re here because we want to lead our party to success … to be the real opposition to this feeble Conservative government.”The Green Party has only one MP, Caroline Lucas, but has three...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped after a slew of challenges in recent weeks at home and abroad for the leader who pledged to bring the country together and restore competence in government, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Fifty percent now say they approve of […]
Authorities in Georgia on Friday arrested ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili upon his return from exile, raising the stakes on the eve of elections seen as a key test for the increasingly unpopular ruling party.
Saakashvili, a flamboyant pro-Western reformer who left the Caucasus country after his second term as president ended in 2013, announced his return in video messages on Friday, a day before closely watched local elections.
His opponents in the ruling Georgian Dream party had warned Saakashvili would be arrested on a 2018 abuse of office conviction if he returned, and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said he had quickly been detained.
"Georgia's third president Mikheil Saakashvili has been arrested today and sent to jail," Garibashvili told a news conference in the capital Tbilisi.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “shocked” when Mali's prime minister described France s plans to reduce its troop commitment in the African country as an “abandonment."“These comments are unacceptable,” Macron said Thursday night in his first reaction to Prime Minister Choguel Maiga’s remarks at the U.N. General Assembly last week.Speaking to reporters at an African cultural event at the French presidential palace, he called Maiga's statement ”a shame" coming from a prime minister who is in place after two successive coups and a government that has “zero democratic legitimacy."France has more than 5,000 troops in Africa's Sahel...
Comments / 0