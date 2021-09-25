CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
English Dub Review: Strike Witches – World Witches Take Off! “501st, Your Feelings Are Different?”

By David Kaldor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERVIEW (SPOILERS) The 501st are close to fully reuniting, but first Yoshika must help Sanya find her lost parents!. Contrary to that description, Yoshika saving Sanya’s parents is not really a big focus of the episode. It’s pretty much just more standing around and jabbering at a fast pace like the rest of this series has been. Only this week it has actually even more erratic and energized dialogue, the kind that I think would probably be more funny if you watched this in Japanese, but only slightly. The main source of this would be Sanya’s heterosexual life partner Eila, whose every other line is talking about how awesome Sanya is. Which, okay that’s fair, she’s very cute and competent and I’ve consistently liked every episode that’s focused on her, but that motivation powering all of Eila’s dialogue gets to be a bit too much. There’s a moment where she is initially really into the idea of Sanya being a big part of that documentary that the Strike Witches are making (oh yeah, remember the documentary?) but then she realizes that if more people know the awesomeness that is Sanya, then she’ll get a stalker because then more people will know how great she is. I’m not sure how likely that would be in the 1940’s this is taking place in but I guess that’s a legitimate concern.

