English Dub Review: Back Arrow “Is This How They Rise Up?”

By David King
bubbleblabber.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTae Howa threatens Rekka and the Edger people in a huge flying dreadnaught with the backing of Rudolf Conductore. Zetsu withdraws Rekka from the talks and Back Arrow attacks the dreadnaught with Muga, but cannot reach Howa who has securely protected himself. Atlee calls Arrow back to Granedger to meet a cloaked member of the Lind Faith who states that The Founder has foretold of Arrow’s arrival as the Newcomer and invites him to Epitaph Mountain which is beyond the Wall…

IN THIS ARTICLE
