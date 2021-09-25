English Dub Review: Back Arrow “Is This How They Rise Up?”

Fushi in a rough intense battle just barely manages to take down the Nokkers. Later, he opens up to the others, and they discuss their dreams and pasts…. We finally get the long-awaited backstory of Tonari the weaver girl whose dream in her youth was to surprise her dad, and at the age of 7, it looks as if her family’s got it all together. But to quote the Joker, “All it takes is one bad day”. Lucky for Tonari, she met some other kids that were in the same position as her, so they started hanging out together and they all have dreams that they want to do once they successfully escape out of Jananda.

