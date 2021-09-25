CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
English Dub Review: The World Ends with You The Animation “Shiki”

By David King
On the fourth day, Shiki tells Neku about her friend Eri, who helped her design clothes, before the two help some squabbling friends in the Realground that are causing Noise to spawn makeup with each other. It is then that they come across a Realground girl who looks identical to Shiki…

