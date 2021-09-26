JD Institute Of Fashion Technology receives Award

Dubai [UAE], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Garnier reveals its next Green Beauty milestone as the brand launches an educational campaign dedicated to sustainable consumption. A global survey revealed that although 81% of people want to be more sustainable, less than 6% have taken day-to-day action to protect the planetA new series, produced by National Geographic CreativeWorks and featuring National Geographic Explorers, aims to share expert knowledgereal-world advice on key sustainability topics, related to the beauty industryThe series will premiere at Expo 2020 Dubai and will roll out worldwideWith content produced by National Geographic CreativeWorks, Garnier will give consumers access to expert knowledge and real-world advice. This is a first step in a new commitment, from Garnier, which aims to encourage and empower 250 million people to live greener on the planet, by 2025.

