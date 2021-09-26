CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

JD Institute Of Fashion Technology receives Award

tucsonpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/ATK): JD Institute Of Fashion Technology named and won the "Most Trusted Brand For E-Learning In Fashion, Design, InteriorManagement" IN THE INTERNATIONAL GLORY AWARDS GOA 2021. It was presented by and very popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood "The Son Of India" as Chief Guest on...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
cisco.com

Cisco Secure Receives Nutanix Technology Alliances New Partner of the Year Award

More Cloud Deployment Options for Secure Firewall Customers. Cisco Secure is a Nutanix Elevate Technical Alliances partner and is excited to have earned the 2021 Nutanix Technology Alliances New Partner of the Year award. This award recognizes the commitment of Cisco Secure and Nutanix to support the growing number of joint customers protecting Nutanix’s Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) with Cisco Secure Firewall.
TECHNOLOGY
WWD

Italian Fashion Chambers Partners With U.N. Ethical Fashion Initiative for Sustainability Awards

Click here to read the full article. NEW GREEN TEAM: The Italian fashion chamber has switched partners for its awards focused on sustainability. While from 2017 until recently it collaborated with Eco Age on the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, given once a year during an event in Milan, its president Carlo Capasa revealed during a dinner on Wednesday night that the association has kicked off a partnership with the United Nations Ethical Fashion Initiative.More from WWDMade in GermanyMonogram From Sea Couture Fall 202144 Label Group Men's Spring 2022 Together they will host the first edition of the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards on...
ENVIRONMENT
tucsonpost.com

Season Two of the Exotic India Fashion Awards

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/PNN): Rajanigandha Pearls presents India Fashion Awards is an initiative by Sanjay Nigam that celebrates the unsung heroes of the fashion industry. Season two of the awards took place in Delhi on 25th September 2021 at Andaz by Hyatt and were powered by Mario and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonu Sood
tucsonpost.com

Herald Global Awards IRIS Home Fragrances

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): IRIS Home Fragrances, India's spatial fragrance brand, has been awarded as one of the Prestigious Brands of India 2021 by Herald Global on 29th August 2021, in the FMCG Fresheners and Fragrance Category. Anik Banerjea, Chief Business Creator, Ripple Fragrances, was named Marketing Meister...
BUSINESS
tucsonpost.com

Manepally Jewellers: Timeless masterpieces that are crafted

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/Mediawire): Manepally Jewellers awarded The Most Popular Jewellery BrandBest Diamond Store for the 7th Time at Times Business Awards, Hyderabad - 2019. Since 1890, Manepally Jewellers has been committed to crafting stunning stories in diamonds, gold and precious stones. The brand is synonymous to outstanding...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
tucsonpost.com

Celebrating the trust of 20 crores users in India, Truecaller launches "Desh ka Truecaller" brand campaign

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Truecaller is a name synonymous with Caller ID and spam blocking. And this is not without reason: Truecaller is typically among the top three, free communication apps in the country on the Google Play Store and one of the most downloaded and used apps on any new smartphone. There was a time when India was one of the most spammed countries in the world (according to Truecaller's Insights report) which highlights just how vital this service is.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Design#Ani Atk#Interiormanagement#Bollywood#Education Division#Jd Educational Trust#Vip
tucsonpost.com

Rohit Roy features in 'Sanak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt is all set to come up with her new directorial titled 'Sanak -Ek Junoon'. The web series follows the journey of a loving couple that moves from a small town to the bustling lines of Mumbai, only to face hardship after hardship.
MOVIES
tucsonpost.com

Informa Markets in India partners with Sarafa Bazar India as Technology Partner

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/ThePRTree): Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B event's organiser is all set to bring in the 9th edition of North India's biggest International Jewellery trade show - The Delhi JewelleryGem Fair (DJGF)13th edition of India's most premium jewellery show - Hyderabad Jewellery PearlGem Fair (HJF).
BUSINESS
tucsonpost.com

OLX recognised by Great Place to Work among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2021

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading omni-channel marketplace OLX, has been recognized by Great Place to Work among India's top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2021. Previously, OLX has been awarded as one of the best workplaces by the Great Place to Work, for two consecutive years, for its inclusive work culture. The GPTW for Women 2021 certification is particularly significant during the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused significant employment challenges and disruptions.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tucsonpost.com

Garnier to empower 250 million people to live greener

Dubai [UAE], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Garnier reveals its next Green Beauty milestone as the brand launches an educational campaign dedicated to sustainable consumption. A global survey revealed that although 81% of people want to be more sustainable, less than 6% have taken day-to-day action to protect the planetA new series, produced by National Geographic CreativeWorks and featuring National Geographic Explorers, aims to share expert knowledgereal-world advice on key sustainability topics, related to the beauty industryThe series will premiere at Expo 2020 Dubai and will roll out worldwideWith content produced by National Geographic CreativeWorks, Garnier will give consumers access to expert knowledge and real-world advice. This is a first step in a new commitment, from Garnier, which aims to encourage and empower 250 million people to live greener on the planet, by 2025.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tucsonpost.com

Dubai Expo 2020 an opportunity to showcase India's potential, says Piyush Goyal

Dubai [UAE], October 1 (ANI): Dubai Expo 2020 is an opportunity to showcase India's potential, said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, adding that the event will highlight a new emerging technologically driven and self-confident India to the world. Dubai on Thursday kicked off its USD 7...
INDIA
uci.edu

Faculty book receives second award

Michael Méndez’ book, “Climate Change from the Streets: How Conflict and Collaboration Strengthen the Environmental Justice Movement,” has won the 2021 Association for Humanist Sociology (AHS) Betty and Alfred McClung Lee Book Award. The book, according to the award committee, “provides much needed hope during these challenging times by giving...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
tucsonpost.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture Nucleic Acid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that it will manufacture its Applied Biosystems MagMAX Dx Prefilled Viral/Pathogen Nucleic Acid Isolation Kits in India for the Indian market. The kit is used to isolate and purify viral RNA and DNA...
BUSINESS
tucsonpost.com

Chandigarh declaration for tobacco-free India

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 29 (ANI): Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit has complemented the efforts of PGIMER in maintaining the momentum of tobacco control in the country in the challenging times of the COVID19 pandemic. Addressing at the 5th National Conference on Tobacco or Health (NCTOH) the Governor further assured...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tucsonpost.com

Govt to roll out "customised visa" policy

By Saurabh TrivediNew Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): With India set to open up its border for international tourists, the government has decided on 'reciprocal treatment' to the applicants under new visa conditions. The visa facilitation will depend on the applicant's home country's policy for the Indian tourists. A senior...
POLITICS
tucsonpost.com

MAAC celebrates and honors creativity at the 18th edition of 24FPS International Animation Awards in a virtual avatar

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir):Stalwarts from the MediaEntertainment Industry joined in digitally, to be part of the grand celebration of incredible talents from around the world with this event. The most awaited event of the Indian MediaAnimation Industry, 24FPS was attended by many industry leaders and professionals. Rahul Vaidya,...
MOVIES
tucsonpost.com

Study abroad applications: Canadian colleges and universities accepting board-moderated internal assessments

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A majority of the 47 Canadian colleges and universities, which participated in a recent survey by the Institute for Career Studies (ICS), Academica Group, and Worldwide EduConnect Inc, stated that they will accept the internal assessments moderated by boards like the CBSE (91%), ISC (85%) and IB (85%) while considering admission applications from Indian students.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy