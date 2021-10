LIBERAL -- The Hays HIgh football team had another big night Friday, taking a huge halftime lead and cruising to a 58-14 Western Athletic Conference victory over Liberal. The Indians, in their first road test of the season, led 51-6 at halftime. The second half was played with a continuously running clock for the second week in a row. Hays High improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in WAC action. In three games, HHS has outscored the opposition 144-20.

HAYS, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO