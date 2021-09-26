SeaMonitor: At sea with 'Europe's largest fish counter'

MIAMI - Paving the way for the biggest adventure yet, Royal Caribbean International has announced the world's largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, will debut in the U.S. and Europe. The highly anticipated ship is set to sail from its home in Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean on March 4, 2022, before making its way to Barcelona and Rome to kick off summer vacations in May. Families and travelers alike have a new wave of possibilities across Wonder's eight distinct neighborhoods, an Oasis Class first, that include all-new features such as the Suite Neighborhood, a cantilevered pool bar named The Vue, and Wonder Playscape – an interactive, open-air kids' play area with awe-inspiring views. With returning favorites also on deck, like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; Central Park, the neighborhood filled with real plants from end to end; and the vibrant Caribbean-inspired pool deck experience, the innovative, new ship invites adventurers of all ages to reimagine, explore and make memories once again.

