Velis: Listening to business, helping veterans, planting trees this week

With the passing of the equinox this last week, and summer being officially over, things are starting to pick back up in the State House. To start this week, the Veterans and Federal Affairs Committee visited Hanscom Air Force Base in Middlesex County, where we received a briefing from the Massachusetts National Guard about their initiatives as well as cyber capabilities. As Senate chair of this committee, it’s imperative that I know what the Guard needs, as well as how they’re functioning. I can also say that as a major in the Army reserves, it’s good to see how the other branches of our military are working.