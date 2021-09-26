SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Grayson sweeps to tournament wins
LOGANVILLE — Grayson defeated North Atlanta 12-3 and topped Alcovy 9-1 on Saturday in its Grayson Rams Classic. Rylee Summers got the win with three innings against North Atlanta, while teammate Elizabeth Bowen pitched two innings. Nia McKnight had three hits and five RBIs, including a two-run home run, to lead the offense. Carrie Green (three hits, three RBIs) and Carter Freeman (RBI hit) also made key contributions.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
Comments / 1