SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Grayson sweeps to tournament wins

Pro baseball may be winding down its season, but the competition is heating up in senior softball leagues. In fact, one local team is headed out west to compete. The Ageless Wonders, a group of men in the 65-plus age range, are traveling to Utah the first week of October to compete in the Huntsman World Senior Games. The mini-Olympics style of play hosts competitive players from all over the country.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO