No More Heroes 1.5 finally dubbed in English after more than a decade

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took over a decade, but No More Heroes 1.5 has finally received an English dub. No More Heroes 1.5, a motion comic, was included with the Hopper’s Edition of No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle in Japan. It was intended to bridge the gap between the series’ first two entries. Suda51 wrote the story, and apparently kept it secret from most Grasshopper Manufacture staffers while it was being created.

nintendoeverything.com

