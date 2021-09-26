No More Heroes 1.5 finally dubbed in English after more than a decade

When Necrobarista was first announced, I wanted to play it immediately because 1) coffee and 2) a coffee shop that serves the dead. Since it’s a visual novel, I thought it would release on the Switch, aka what I consider the best platform for all things visual novel. But alas, it was PC-only. Thankfully, Route 59 apparently heard my temper tantrum all the way down under, and the developer served up Necrobarista: Final Pour. Finally I have access to this adorable visual novel about a coffee shop that serves a last round of coffee to the recently departed. I was not prepared for how dark this tale actually is or how the artistic direction makes this one of the most unique visual novel games I’ve ever played.

