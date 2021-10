Alexander Volkanovski had to survive a valiant effort from Brian Ortega in a potential Fight of the Year to retain his featherweight title in the UFC 266 main event. Over the course of five rounds, Volkanovski appeared to be in complete control at times only for Ortega to turn the tables on him including a pair of submission attempts that nearly finished the fight in the third round. Through it all, Volkanovski refused to surrender and he just continued to batter Ortega with punches both on the feet and on the ground to secure the victory by unanimous decision.

