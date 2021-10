Italian super agent Mino Raiola hints there is possibility that the 22 year old Dutchman could leave Juventus next summer. According to Fabrizio Romano there is ‘secret’ release clause of €150 million in De Ligt’s contract from the summer 2022 which could see him leave the club. Juventus signed the defender from Ajax for a total of €75 million with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid also interested in signing the young Dutch centre back. But the contract was signed in back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic and it will very difficult for any club to pay the release clause to lure De Ligt from Juventus.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO