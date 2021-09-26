Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 10 “Paid in Full” Spoiler Review – Powercast 65
This week we review Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 10 “Paid in Full”. This episode is the season finale of Raising Kanan season 1 so there was plenty to sink our teeth into. We discuss the dynamic between Raquel and Kanan and what it means for the future. We argue over whether Raquel is the best villain on TV right now. We talk about what could happen now that Howard is alive and awake, and we also speculate about Kanan’s brief residence in Maryland. We also reveal some important news stories regarding season 2 of Raising Kanan.thekoalition.com
Comments / 0