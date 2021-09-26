CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 10 “Paid in Full” Spoiler Review – Powercast 65

By Gary A. Swaby
thekoalition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we review Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 10 “Paid in Full”. This episode is the season finale of Raising Kanan season 1 so there was plenty to sink our teeth into. We discuss the dynamic between Raquel and Kanan and what it means for the future. We argue over whether Raquel is the best villain on TV right now. We talk about what could happen now that Howard is alive and awake, and we also speculate about Kanan’s brief residence in Maryland. We also reveal some important news stories regarding season 2 of Raising Kanan.

thekoalition.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Is Omar Epps leaving Power Book III: Raising Kanan? Is Howard dead?

Is Omar Epps leaving Power Book III: Raising Kanan following the events of this weekend’s new episode? Is Detective Howard dead?. If you watched this weekend’s new episode on Starz, then you have to leave it wondering this very thing. Kanan shot his biological father! We heard a couple of gunshots in the episode and leading up to it, his mother Raq gave him clear advice as to how to ensure that he took out his target. Clearly, she didn’t want him to learn the truth about Howard at any point — and she thought this was also the best way to set up Unique for a huge fall.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Power Book III Season 1 Finale Recap: Trust No One — Plus, Grade It!

Of all the things Raq taught Kanan in Power Book III Season 1, figuring out who to trust was the most invaluable lesson. But as fans learned during Sunday night’s finale of the Starz drama, Kanan will eventually realize he can’t trust anyone — including his own mother. This became clear as Raq’s grand plans slowly started to unfold in the Episode 10 installment, titled “Paid in Full.” And by the time everything came to a close, it appeared as though Raq had set Kanan up. What is unclear is what the setup is, exactly, and why she did it, because...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
POPSUGAR

We Need to Talk About Power Book III's Explosive Season Finale

Whew! The season finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan was explosive. Instead of tying everything up, things got even messier with Kanan (Mekai Curtis) shooting Detective Howard (Omar Epps), Unqiue (Joey Bada$$) getting arrested, and Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays) escaping from the hospital to help out Raq (Patina Miller). Fortunately, the Starz series has already been picked up for a second season, so it won't be long until we get some clarity on everything that just went down. Seriously, we need answers! But in the meantime, let's talk about that action-packed season finale, shall we?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Series#Powercast#Spotify
cartermatt.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: When could we get first teaser?

We know that a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 is coming following the events of the finale. Unfortunately, we’ll be waiting for a good while. So when will we get the first teaser? What about some additional news on the story? There are a lot of things to think about here, and we thought it would be useful to break at least some of it down within this piece.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere date hopes at Starz

Following the epic season 1 finale this weekend, what can you expect in terms of a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere date? There’s a lot of big stuff to dive into within this piece, especially since the demand for more episodes should be over-the-top. After all, isn’t this one of the best shows within the entire franchise at this point?
TV SERIES
TVLine

Power Book III's 50 Cent Won't Rule Out Future Ghost and Tommy Appearances

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 finale. Power Book III fans who caught the Starz drama’s Season 1 finale now know Kanan can’t trust anyone — not even his own mother Raq. It’s a level of distrust and forced independence that clears the way for the titular character to strike out on his own sooner than expected after nearly killing Det. Howard. While it’s unlikely that Kanan’s protégés Ghost and Tommy would make an appearance in Season 2 because they’re so young (unless there is a major time jump), future seasons could easily introduce...
TV SERIES
districtchronicles.com

Breeze Should Appear in Season 2 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ 50 Cent Says.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has provided viewers with the opportunity to learn more about Kanan Stark. He was born into the world of crime as the son of a drug dealer and spent much of his life as a gangster before his death in the original series. Raquel “Raq” Thomas, Kanan’s mother, and uncles Marvin and Lou-Lou raised him. He did, however, have a mentor named Breeze who aided in his development. Despite the fact that Breeze has yet to appear in the Starz series, 50 Cent stated in an interview that he will most likely appear in the second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan .
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Podcast
GlobalGrind

Salute, Queen: Gorgeous Photos Of ‘Raising Kanan’ Star Patina Miller

Raising Kanan‘s first season took viewers for a ride, as fans of the Power Book franchise gained insight into Kanan Stark’s childhood. The deadly character, played by 50 Cent in the original Power series, killed his own cousin and son as an adult — but it turns out that while young Kanan (Mekai Curtis) was exposed to the drug business at home, his mom Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas never wanted her son to go into it. Actress Patina Miller does an amazing job with her portrayal of Raq, a dedicated mom who eventually gives into her son’s desire to learn organized crime. Not only does Raq give in, but as fans of the show saw in the most recent Raising Kanan episode, she asks him to kill — and unbeknownst to Kanan, the target is his own father.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent's "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Brings In Big Bucks For Starz

You can not deny the impact of 50 Cent. As a rapper, he did astronomical numbers that few have been able to replicate. Even when he lost the sales battle to Kanye West in 2007, his album, Curtis still moved north of 700K units -- and that's before streaming. These days, his ability to push products is geared towards his ventures in film and television. This past weekend, Starz debuted season 1 of BMF -- one of the most anticipated series of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Queen Sugar's Omar Dorsey Explains Hollywood's Fatherly Ways in Season 6, Teases New Power Book III Role

One of the most endearing aspects of Davis’ reunion with the Bordelon brood in Season 6 of Queen Sugar was Hollywood’s prayer. “We all know it’s been a hard year,” Hollywood said while blessing the family’s dinner in Episode 3 of the beloved OWN drama. “We lost a lot of people: friends, coworkers, mothers. But this year has also given us the opportunity to put stock in what’s important. To let go of what we need to let go of, hold tight to things that we want, and remember what matters the most.” Omar Dorsey says one of the reasons his...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy