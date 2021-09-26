Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 10 “Paid in Full” Spoiler Review – Powercast 65

Raising Kanan‘s first season took viewers for a ride, as fans of the Power Book franchise gained insight into Kanan Stark’s childhood. The deadly character, played by 50 Cent in the original Power series, killed his own cousin and son as an adult — but it turns out that while young Kanan (Mekai Curtis) was exposed to the drug business at home, his mom Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas never wanted her son to go into it. Actress Patina Miller does an amazing job with her portrayal of Raq, a dedicated mom who eventually gives into her son’s desire to learn organized crime. Not only does Raq give in, but as fans of the show saw in the most recent Raising Kanan episode, she asks him to kill — and unbeknownst to Kanan, the target is his own father.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO