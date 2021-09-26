CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Raiders Heading Into A Trap In Week 3?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite being favorites this week, how much faith should we put in the Las Vegas Raiders to win?. The Raiders have played excellent football to start the season. Despite injuries and their level of competition, they are 2-0 and look to make it 3-0 tomorrow against the Miami Dolphins. They are popular favorites after what feels like a long time. The problem, however, is that this game has the signs of an upset. Here, there will be reasons explained for and against the possibility of a trap.

