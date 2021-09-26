Are Raiders Heading Into A Trap In Week 3?

Cory Littleton and Johnathan Abram for the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to build off last week’s game heading Sunday’s clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Raiders started the season on Monday Night Football with a blood pressure-shredding 33-27 overtime victory. It was a back-and-forth affair, specifically in the fourth quarter, as the Raiders tied the game three times during that time. The last tie coming with two seconds left. Yes, the offensive stats looked great at the end of the game. However, it was the defense who kept the Raiders in it and helped get them the win. I pointed out two players last week who needed to step up and shine. Let’s see how they did.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO