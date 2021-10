MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris women’s soccer team fought hard on a breezy day at Cougar Field against the University of Wisconsin-Stout, but the Blue Devils created too many chances in the end and held on to defeat the Cougars, 4-2. With the wind blowing hard from the south, Minnesota Morris was pinned back quite a bit in the first half as UW-Stout attacked the north goal. The Blue Devils took the lead in the 18th minute as Carly Kauffman dribbled past Bernadette Cienik after a nice through ball from Caylee Boone and put it home for a 1-0 lead.

MORRIS, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO