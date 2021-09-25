CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders review: We’re still not sure why this phone exists

By Raymond Saw
soyacincau.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past decade or so, we’ve seen a number of tech companies enter the hardware market. We’ve got Microsoft with their Surface lineup of devices, while Google of course has also done it with their Nexus and then Pixel smartphones as well as Pixelbook laptops too. The latest tech giant to join them in “making” their own hardware is Qualcomm, the people behind the Snapdragon processors that’s almost synonymous with Android devices. The result? The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders.

soyacincau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
BUSINESS
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13 is great — but it suffers from one major flaw

The reviews are in, and all four iPhone 13 models have set the standard for smartphones once again. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is pretty close to perfect with improved cameras, impressive battery life and a stellar display with a dynamically adjusting refresh rate. The iPhone 13 Pro is essentially the same, only $100 cheaper. And the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have their strengths, too — they're certainly more than afterthoughts to the iPhone 13 Pro options.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Snapdragon 778G powered Realme Q-series phone to launch soon

Realme is expected to launch a new Q-series phone soon in the global markets as the company’s Global VP Wang Wei Derek has just confirmed it on Weibo. Derek posted that there will be a new Snapdragon 778G powered Q-series phone in forthcoming months and it will likely be called the Realme Q5.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphones#Asus Rog#Android 11#Snapdragon Insiders#Surface#Nexus#Pixelbook#Ssi#Taiwanese#Amoled#Rog
notebookcheck.net

iQOO launches the Z5 as the world's latest Snapdragon 778G phone

IQOO has launched the latest addition to its mid-range Z series of Android smartphones today (September 23, 2021). This new model has been revealed as a triple rear camera device with a 64MP rear camera, a 120Hz display and a large battery, starting at under US$300 in China. iQOO has...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking ahead to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating this...
CELL PHONES
Marietta Daily Journal

Tech review: Not fixated on iPhone’s latest and greatest? Here’s our inside look at a mid-range Android phone

In the smartphone yearly release cycle, it’s easy to fixate on the latest and greatest from Apple and Samsung, with a little bit of Google Pixel thrown in for good measure. I’m as guilty as anyone in mostly reviewing mainstream phones — the ones consumers are most interested in buying. But those aren’t the only games in tech town.
CELL PHONES
soyacincau.com

iPad Mini 2021 users are already reporting a new scrolling issue

Apple’s new iPad Mini has gone on sale a few days ago in some countries, and on paper looks like a fairly great option. It has the same A15 Bionic processor as the iPhone 13 with an extra GPU core, a larger screen and 5G connectivity too. However, just days after iPad Mini became available for purchase, users are already noticing an odd quirk with the screen.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Android Devices
CNET

Apple Watch 7 vs. Apple Watch 6: Biggest upgrades we expect to see in Apple's next smartwatch

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple upgrades the Apple Watch each fall like clockwork, and that's likely to be no different in 2021 (unless the new smartwatch experiences delays). Expected to be called the Apple Watch Series 7, the new smartwatch is rumored to come with a refreshed design and faster performance compared to the Apple Watch Series 6. We're anticipating seeing the Series 7 at a virtual Apple event on Sept. 14, where the rumored iPhone 13 and AirPods 3 are also likely to make an appearance.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Fairphone’s latest smartphone offers a 5-year warranty and Snapdragon 750G

After being featured in multiple leaks over the past few weeks, the Fairphone 4 is now officially out. Built by Amsterdam-based company Fairphone, the Fairphone 4 is a sustainable smartphone that is easy to repair and has a lower environmental impact. The new model succeeds the Fairphone 3+ and offers a modern design, more powerful internals, and 5G support. The phone also comes with a 5-year warranty.
NFL
soyacincau.com

iPhone 13 Malaysia: Where to pre-order your new iPhone on 1st October

Malaysians can pre-order the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro starting from midnight tonight. Pre-orders in Malaysia will officially be available from 1st October with stocks available the following Friday, 8th October 2021. If you want to get your hands on a unit, you can purchase it from authorised resellers as well as participating telcos in Malaysia.
TECHNOLOGY
soyacincau.com

iPhone 13 series are now available for pre-orders in Malaysia | ICYMI #562

If you can’t wait to get the new iPhone 13 series, well here’s some good news for you because you can now pre-order them in Malaysia starting today. Following the passing of the Undi 18 bill, the Elections Commission (EC) of Malaysia will begin pre-registration of automatic voters (SPPA) in October 2021.
CELL PHONES
soyacincau.com

Would you buy a 6.7″ iPhone 14 Max? Apple set to replace the Mini with a Max instead

During the recent Apple Event, we saw the new iPhone 13 lineup of smartphones, comprised of an iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The names and number of devices was fairly unsurprising, given that they were also used in the previous iPhone 12 lineup. However, it could be the last time we see Apple release a compact iPhone under the ‘Mini’ moniker.
CELL PHONES
Fox 46 Charlotte

Is the iPhone 12 Pro Max worth it?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Should you buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max? Buying a new phone can be daunting. You’ll be using it daily for at least a couple of years, so you want to make sure it ticks all your boxes before you buy. If you’re looking for a […]
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

iOS 15 is here, but we’re still waiting on a few new features

Apple’s iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are finally here, but not all of the features announced at WWDC have made it alongside them. We looked through Apple’s product pages for each OS to find the features that have yet to show up on iPhones and iPads, such as SharePlay, improved AirPod Find My support, Universal Control, and more. Except for Universal Control, which isn’t for iPhones (yet), every feature listed is missing from both platforms.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy