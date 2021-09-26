Weekly Forex Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Christopher Lewis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound fell significantly during the last trading week, but then turned around to show signs of life at the ¥149 level. The market has turned around to form a bit of a hammer, and now it looks like we are trying to break out to the upside. That being said, the ¥153 level been broken to the upside is what needs to be seen in order to get overly bullish. In the meantime, I anticipate that we will have a lot of choppy behavior, based mainly upon the idea of risk appetite either being on or off.

