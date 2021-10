The Texas A&M football team’s struggling offense could use a little help from the defense. The 15th-ranked Aggies (3-1, 0-1 SEC) have scored 20 points combined in two games against Power Five conference teams. The Aggies consistently were pinned deep in their own territory against both Colorado and Arkansas, beginning only two of 25 possessions across midfield in those games. The Aggies started at the Colorado 43-yard line after an interception, failing to take advantage by missing a 53-yard field goal. A&M also took over at the Colorado 33 after the Buffaloes turned the ball over on downs, allowing the Aggies to run out the clock in the 10-7 victory.

