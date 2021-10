MASS MoCA, the venerated contemporary art museum in North Adams, Massachusetts, has picked an influential figure in the performing arts world to replace Joe Thompson, the institution’s founding director, who left last October after 32 years at the helm. Kristy Edmunds, the current executive and artistic director of the Center for the Art of Performance at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been named the second-ever director of MASS MoCA. She will begin her new role in October. With 250,000 square feet of space set inside a former mill complex, MASS MoCA is among the biggest museums in the U.S....

