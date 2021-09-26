CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Team Europe sweeps all four Saturday matches to open up 11-1 lead in Laver Cup

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lhgf_0c8LAxnG00
Team Europe continued to press home their advantage on day two in Boston (Elise Amendola/AP) (AP)

Team Europe are on the cusp of victory after building a commanding 11-1 lead heading into the final day of the Laver Cup in Boston.

Friday’s opening matches had seen victories for Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, Norwegian debutant Casper Ruud and Russian Andrey Rublev in Boston before Team World claimed the doubles to reduce the deficit to 3-1.

The format of the tournament, helped created by Roger Federer, sees two points awarded for a win on the second day and then three in each match on the final day meaning Europe are one win away from retaining the title.

In Saturday’s opening singles, Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, further extended their advantage as Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world number three, beat Australian Nick Kyrgios 6-3 6-4.

Tsitsipas took a time out early during the second set to change his shoes, which saw Kyrgios laugh and shaking his head – the Greek having come in for criticism from Andy Murray for an extended bathroom break during their match at the US Open.

The second singles match was a much closer contest, but again Team Europe clinched victory as Alexander Zverev, the German world number four, beat American John Isner 7-6 (5) 6-7 (6) 10-5 in a third-set tiebreak.

Saturday’s final singles match saw US Open champion Daniil Medvedev easily account for Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 6-4 6-0, with the world number two breaking his opponent’s serve four time to finish the match in just 75 minutes.

The 25-year-old Russian said on court afterwards: “I played unbelievably, especially the second set.

“I didn’t know what to expect because after the US Open, I didn’t play for a week and a half. Came here, practised as much as I could the past three days, so I didn’t hit many balls, but was surprisingly feeling well.”

His compatriot Andrey Rublev paired with Tsitsipas in the day’s final match, with the duo faltering early before finishing 6-7 (8) 6-3 10-4 over Isner and Kyrgios to push Team Europe to 11-1.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Carole Bouchard: "Naomi Osaka should learn from Maria Sharapova"

The behavior and decisions of Naomi Osaka this season, setting aside her victory at the beginning of the Australian Open, have created more than one perplexity to insiders and other tennis players of the WTA Tour. The Japanese is allowing herself to be overwhelmed by her mental health problems and has not been able to control them during the various prestigious tournaments of 2021 (Roland Garros and US Open case examples).
TENNIS
ESPN

Jasmine Paolini downs Alison Riske in Slovenia final to claim maiden WTA title

Jasmine Paolini dominated Alison Riske in a straight-sets win to claim her first WTA Tour title at Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz in Slovenia on Sunday. World No. 87 Paolini recovered from a double break down in the first set to defeat No. 3 seed Riske 7-6(4), 6-2 in the final as she made the deepest Tour-level tournament run of her career.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Roger Federer
BBC

Laver Cup: Europe one win away from victory after building 11-1 lead

Team Europe closed in on victory in the Laver Cup after building a commanding 11-1 lead over Team World in Boston. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev won their singles matches to extend Team Europe's lead from 3-1 to 9-1. Andrey Rublev and Tsitsipas then claimed...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laver Cup#Us Open#Team Europe#Norwegian#Russian#Team World#Australian#Greek#German#American
NBC Sports

Team Europe easily tops Team World for 4th Laver Cup in row

BOSTON — Even without any of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic on the roster, Team Europe clinched its fourth consecutive Laver Cup victory by going up 14-1 against Team World. Tokyo Olympics singles gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany and Andrey Rublev of Russia gave Team Europe an...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro International

Tennis-Tsitsipas sizzles as Team Europe close in on Laver Cup triumph

(Reuters) -Stefanos Tsitsipas won his singles contest before returning to court with Andrey Rublev to triumph in doubles as Team Europe swept all matches on Saturday and are one victory away against Team World to maintain their iron grip on the Laver Cup. Team Europe have won all three editions...
BOSTON, MA
rydercup.com

Act of sportsmanship between Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood

Winning isn’t everything in the Ryder Cup. It’s also the great moments that come out of the competition. The greatest example was in 1969 – the Concession – when Jack Nicklaus came down the final hole at Royal Birkdale tied with Tony Jacklin. After Nicklaus made a par putt, he conceded Jacklin’s par, ending that Ryder Cup in a tie, which allowed Great Britain & Ireland (continental Europe joined the Ryder Cup in 1079) to retain the Cup.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryder Cup: United States and Europe split Saturday Four-Ball; Americans lead 11-5 heading into Sunday singles

HAVEN, Wis. – Affable and animated Shane Lowry put on quite a show in the first match of Saturday afternoon’s Four-Ball action. Partnered with Tyrrell Hatton against USA’s Tony Finau and Harris English, Lowry knew he had to come up with his best golf to help Europe climb out of a substantial hole at Whistling Straits in the 43rd Ryder Cup.
HAVEN, WI
albuquerqueexpress.com

ATP roundup: Team Europe dominates Laver Cup

Team Europe completed a lopsided 14-1 victory Sunday against Team World to win the Laver Cup competition at TD Garden in Boston. Russia's Andrey Rublev and Germany's Alexander Zverev clinched the triumph with a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-3 win in doubles against American Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray knocked out in second round at San Diego Open by Casper Ruud

Andy Murray was knocked out of the San Diego Open with a second round straight sets loss to Norway’s Casper Ruud The former world number one, given a wild card entry into the tournament as he continues his latest comeback from hip surgery and other injuries, lost to the second seed 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 49 minutes.Currently ranked 109th, Murray cruised through the first round with a straight sets win over lucky loser Denis Kudla of the US.The 34-year-old Scot pounced on Ruud with an early service break to take a 3-1 lead in the first set, but...
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy