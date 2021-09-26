CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belt captains Giants to record-breaking win in Colorado

By Danny Emerman
knbr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — As if Brandon Belt’s age 33 season couldn’t get any more unbelievable, he personally put the Giants on top of the franchise record books Saturday in Denver. Two days after posing in front of the team plane dressed as The Captain — the nickname he bestowed upon himself weeks ago in Chicago — Belt blasted home runs 28 and 29 on the season, the first tying the franchise record for team homers in a season and the second putting this 2021 club over the top.

SportsGrid

Fractured Thumb For Giants Brandon Belt

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that x-rays show that Giants’ first baseman, Brandon Belt, has a fracture in his left thumb. Belt’s been a big part of the Giants’ success as he’s hit 29 home runs in just 325 at-bats. That’s essentially a home run every 11.21 at-bats.
MLB
Mercury News

How Brandon Belt, SF Giants set a new single-season franchise home run record

DENVER — Four years removed from a 98-loss season in which the Giants finished last in the majors in home runs, the 100-win 2021 club has set the franchise’s new single-season record for homers. Brandon Belt launched the Giants’ 236th home run of the season on Saturday at Coors Field,...
MLB
knbr.com

Slusser explains why potential Belt extension is ‘not necessarily a slam dunk’

Like a handful of the longest tenured Giants, Brandon Belt is having a career year. Similar to Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey, the 33-year-old first baseman was supposed to be in a lame-duck season, his contract expiring this winter. That was before Belt put together a career season in 2021, launching 29 home runs with a .975 OPS. For those keeping track at home, that would be the fourth-highest OPS in MLB if Belt were to qualify.
MLB
Chico Enterprise-Record

How SF Giants’ stars Belt, Crawford and Posey rewrote records, beat odds and led stunning revival

SAN FRANCISCO — It wasn’t long ago the future in San Francisco looked grim for a trio of homegrown Giants stars whose best days were seemingly behind them. In the midst of a demoralizing 89-loss season in 2019 that culminated with a blowout loss to the Dodgers, Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt appeared mostly helpless and largely overmatched.
MLB
