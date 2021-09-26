Belt captains Giants to record-breaking win in Colorado
DENVER — As if Brandon Belt’s age 33 season couldn’t get any more unbelievable, he personally put the Giants on top of the franchise record books Saturday in Denver. Two days after posing in front of the team plane dressed as The Captain — the nickname he bestowed upon himself weeks ago in Chicago — Belt blasted home runs 28 and 29 on the season, the first tying the franchise record for team homers in a season and the second putting this 2021 club over the top.www.knbr.com
Comments / 0