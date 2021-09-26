U.S. on verge of historic victory at Ryder Cup

Fresh off his 10th Ryder Cup appearance, Sergio Garcia returns to defend his Sanderson Farms Championship title as the 2021-22 FedExCup season resumes in Mississippi.a. FIELD NOTES: Garcia is the lone Ryder Cup participant in the field. His win last year at the Country Club of Jackson was his first TOUR triumph since the 2017 Masters… Zach Johnson, who was a vice captain on Steve Stricker’s squad, will also tee it up… Matthew Wolff returns to action. This is his first event of the season… Reigning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris will tee it up in Jackson after finishing T11 in the season-opening Fortinet Championship… Past FedExCup champions Brandt Snedeker and Bill Haas are in the field in Mississippi… Major winners in the field include Garcia, Keegan Bradley, Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, and Lucas Glover… Sponsor exemptions include past U.S. Amateur winner Andy Ogletree (who is returning from hip surgery and is a native Mississipian), former college star Davis Thompson, and another Mississippi native, LSU freshman Cohen Trolio, who lost to Ogletree in an all-Mississippi semifinal match in the 2019 U.S. Amateur. Trolio was a finalist in this year’s U.S. Junior Amateur, as well.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO