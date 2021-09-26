CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. on verge of historic victory at Ryder Cup

PGA Tour
 6 days ago

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Forget new wave… it’s a tsunami. The U.S. Ryder Cup team, with its six rookies and eight players under 30, have opened up its biggest lead since the oldest member was still over eight years away from being born. European dominance – they had won four of...

www.pgatour.com

Fox News

Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky celebrate as golfer makes Ryder Cup history

Dustin Johnson celebrated his Ryder Cup triumph with a big smooch from fiancée Paulina Gretzky on Sunday as the U.S. captured the title for the first time since 2016. Johnson and Gretzky were seen embracing after Johnson’s day was done. One of the top U.S. golfers finished his Sunday singles matchup against Europe’s Paul Casey one up. With the win, Johnson entered a very exclusive Ryder Cup club with his dominant performance.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson & Sergio Garcia win inaugural Nicklaus-Jacklin Award Presented by Aon at the 43rd Ryder Cup

Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia were classy competitors throughout the week at Whistling Straits. (Warren Little/Getty Images) Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won its second consecutive domestic Ryder Cup, 19-9, Dustin Johnson (U.S.) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Ryder Cup match previews: Sunday Singles

The United States leads 11-5 entering Sunday's 12 singles matches at Whistling Straits. It would take a historic comeback for Europe to ruin the home team's week. The 11-5 lead It is the United States' largest advantage entering singles against Europe and their biggest in the Ryder Cup since 1975. The six-point lead ties the modern record Europe set in 2004 at Oakland Hills in a record rout.
GOLF
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Sheboygan, WI
Sports
City
Sheboygan, WI
PGA Tour

U.S. face unfinished business despite Ryder Cup romp

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – It was an incredible performance. The largest margin of victory in the modern Ryder Cup. And so the U.S. Team should celebrate their efforts long into the night and beyond. But they’re not truly great. Not yet. History may very well one day anoint this the greatest...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
PGA Tour

Monday Finish: Superlatives from 43rd Ryder Cup

Exorcising decades worth of Ryder Cup demons, the younger U.S. Team run away with it and post a gaudy, historic final score of 19-9, perhaps signaling a change in the balance of power. Where do the Americans go from here? For more on that, click here. As for Whistling Straits,...
GOLF
UPI News

Ryder Cup: U.S. takes historic early lead over Europe after first day

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The United States grabbed a 6-2 lead over Europe at the Ryder Cup on Friday for its largest opening-day advantage at the event since 1975. Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson each won two matches and all six U.S. newcomers contributed at least a half-point on the first day at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wis.
GOLF
Dallas News

Europe takes a tumble, faces historic deficit at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Shane Lowry tried to navigate his way down one of the hundreds of steep, slick hills that make Whistling Straits a menace for golfers with or without a club in their hands. He slid down the embankment and skittered hard onto his backside. Nobody got hurt....
GOLF
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf Channel

U.S. finishes off dominant, record-breaking Ryder Cup victory with singles rout

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington stood on the first tee Sunday morning at Whistling Straits, his team faced with an unprecedented task of making up an 11-5 deficit and keeping the home side from winning the three-and-a-half points needed to take back the cup. "No one player can win...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: This Ryder Cup is over. But for the U.S., it might only be the beginning

HAVEN, Wis. — Littered across the arenaceous floor of Lake Michigan are the hulls and masts and broken dreams of thousands of ships. Many were consumed by storms, wind and high waves, others by fires, wrecks and mystery. No matter the vessel or way of destruction their destination, and perhaps destiny, is shared. It is an end captain Padraig Harrington and his crew know, and a fate they stare down. Baring divine providence, it is a fate they cannot escape.
GOLF
Washington Post

Dominant United States wins Ryder Cup with historic rout of Europe

Team USA rolled to victory in the 43rd Ryder Cup by blistering Europe in Sunday singles at Whistling Straits, reclaiming the trophy with one of the most convincing triumphs in tournament history. The United States secured the cathartic triumph when Collin Morikawa made a two-foot putt at No. 17 in...
GOLF
New York Post

U.S. gets off to promising start at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The U.S. Ryder Cup team won the opening session, 3-1, over Europe in foursomes Friday at Whistling Straits. Before any American golf fans get too overconfident, however, they may remember that the U.S. also won the opening session in the last Ryder Cup, in 2018 outside of Paris, before being swept 4-0 in the Friday afternoon session and being routed by seven points by the end.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy tearful after singles win, Europe’s heavy loss

Rory McIlroy won his first point of the 43rd Ryder Cup in a win over Xander Schauffele. (Warren Little/Getty Images) Rory McIlroy won the first match of the Sunday singles, 3 and 2 over Xander Schauffele, but with the board bleeding red, the weight of a difficult Ryder Cup showed in a tearful reaction.
GOLF
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
wfft.com

US regains Ryder Cup with historically dominant performance over Europe

Team US regained the Ryder Cup on Sunday following a historically dominant performance over Europe at Whistling Straits. Having been beaten convincingly in 2018 at Le Golf National, France, the hosts were on top from the outset, racing into a 9-3 lead after the first three sessions. Although the visiting...
GOLF
PGA Tour

The First Look: Sanderson Farms Championship

Fresh off his 10th Ryder Cup appearance, Sergio Garcia returns to defend his Sanderson Farms Championship title as the 2021-22 FedExCup season resumes in Mississippi.a. FIELD NOTES: Garcia is the lone Ryder Cup participant in the field. His win last year at the Country Club of Jackson was his first TOUR triumph since the 2017 Masters… Zach Johnson, who was a vice captain on Steve Stricker’s squad, will also tee it up… Matthew Wolff returns to action. This is his first event of the season… Reigning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris will tee it up in Jackson after finishing T11 in the season-opening Fortinet Championship… Past FedExCup champions Brandt Snedeker and Bill Haas are in the field in Mississippi… Major winners in the field include Garcia, Keegan Bradley, Jimmy Walker, Gary Woodland, and Lucas Glover… Sponsor exemptions include past U.S. Amateur winner Andy Ogletree (who is returning from hip surgery and is a native Mississipian), former college star Davis Thompson, and another Mississippi native, LSU freshman Cohen Trolio, who lost to Ogletree in an all-Mississippi semifinal match in the 2019 U.S. Amateur. Trolio was a finalist in this year’s U.S. Junior Amateur, as well.
GOLF
PGA Tour

Davis Love III’s focus turns to the Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Midnight may have been a metaphor of sorts but judging from the raucous celebration after the United States scored a crushing 19-9 victory over Europe in the Ryder Cup, the conversation could easily have happened in real time. Over the next 24 hours, the team that Steve...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PGA Tour

Sergio Garcia putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala carded an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday. Sergio Garcia hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garcia finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
SANDERSON, FL

