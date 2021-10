Michael Conforto had trouble sleeping on Wednesday night, or so he told SNY before Thursday’s game against the Miami Marlins. In his mind was the constant reminder that the next game could be his last as a home player at Citi Field. He did not respond like a tired player as Conforto had three hits and two RBIs in the Mets final home game of the 2021 season, a 12-3 victory. With the win, the Mets finished their 2021 home slate with a record of 47-34. Respectable, by any standard, regretful in that it was a paired with a road record that currently sits 20 games below .500 at 29-49.

