‘Broken’ U.S. immigration system battles Haitian migrant crisis

Here is a possible answer to a couple of current questions. How to deal with the thousands of Afghans we have brought to our country ahead of the Taliban takeover and also those refugees from Central and South America who have massed at our border? That is one question. Another is how to respond to the ever-widening gap between the rising need for home health care workers and hospital aides, and the aging of the current United States population who will need such services? And there are other such industries that urgently need workers, where there are not enough Americans to fill them.

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO