‘Broken’ U.S. immigration system battles Haitian migrant crisis
Summary: Nearly 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, have been removed from an encampment in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the border from Mexico. The Biden administration is fighting to keep a Trump-era policy, Title 42, which suspends entry to the United States due to the threat of the pandemic. Human Rights Lawyer, Author and Host of ‘The Qasim Rashid Show’ on SiriusXM Urban View, Qasim Rashid joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss the issue. Sept. 26, 2021.www.msnbc.com
