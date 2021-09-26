CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Del Rio, TX

‘Broken’ U.S. immigration system battles Haitian migrant crisis

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Nearly 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, have been removed from an encampment in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the border from Mexico. The Biden administration is fighting to keep a Trump-era policy, Title 42, which suspends entry to the United States due to the threat of the pandemic. Human Rights Lawyer, Author and Host of ‘The Qasim Rashid Show’ on SiriusXM Urban View, Qasim Rashid joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss the issue. Sept. 26, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Homeland security issues new immigration enforcement guidelines

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday issued new directives to immigration officials ordering them to prioritize enforcement resources on those who pose a threat to "America's well-being." The new guidelines direct officials to use discretion when deciding if an undocumented migrant should be detained in...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

More than 200 Haitian migrants rescued by US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard rescued more than 200 Haitian migrants trying to make their way to the US this week. The Coast Guard intercepted a 55-foot sail freighter carrying 183 people, 35 miles off Cap du Mole, Haiti on Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald. The boat was stopped by the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute. The previous week, the Coast Guard Cutter Diligence intercepted a freighter with 77 people aboard.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Del Rio, TX
Government
MSNBC

Republicans blaming Covid on immigrants threatens public health and our democracy

A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation reveals that over half of Republicans (55 percent) believe immigrants and tourists are responsible for current pandemic conditions in the U.S., a much larger proportion than the 32 percent of Republicans who attribute high infection rates to the unvaccinated or to the 28 percent who cite the public’s failure to wear masks or maintain social distancing. That pervasive belief that immigrants are to blame for America’s public health crisis suggests that classic scapegoating tactics have led to a dangerous mainstreaming of extremism.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayman Mohyeldin
Person
Qasim Rashid
Vice

Haitians Are Crossing One of the World's Most Dangerous Places to Reach the US: 'For a Better Life, or Die.'

NECOCLI, Colombia — In a bustling line of migrants, Edouanier Simon wraps up his family's possessions in black trash bags and seals them with adhesive tape. He’s been waiting for 24 days in the northwestern Colombian town of Necoclí to cross the Gulf of Urabá by boat, the first step in a journey with his wife and three children through the perilous jungle of the Darien Gap.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Immigration#Migrant Crisis#Mexico#Immigration Policy#Haitians#Trump#Urban View#Msnbc
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
TBR News Media

Between You and Me: Thousands of immigrants and evacuees can fill immediate needs

Here is a possible answer to a couple of current questions. How to deal with the thousands of Afghans we have brought to our country ahead of the Taliban takeover and also those refugees from Central and South America who have massed at our border? That is one question. Another is how to respond to the ever-widening gap between the rising need for home health care workers and hospital aides, and the aging of the current United States population who will need such services? And there are other such industries that urgently need workers, where there are not enough Americans to fill them.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New York Post

Panama government warns thousands more migrants coming for border

Panama’s foreign minister warned Wednesday that up to 60,000 migrants, many of them of Haitian origin, are making their way through the Central American country toward the US-Mexico border — threatening the Biden administration with a fresh illegal immigration crisis. Erika Mouynes claimed in an interview with Axios that her...
PANAMA, NY
CBS Baltimore

Frustrated Protesters Gather Outside City Hall Demanding Change At Southern Border For Haitian Migrants

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crowd of people gathered outside City Hall tonight slamming the treatment of Haitians at the US southern border. This comes as 1,400 Haitians were sent back home to their country — the US expelling them without even granting them a chance to seek asylum. Outside City Hall Wednesday night, protesters made their frustrations known. Members of the people’s power of assembly say the treatment of Haitian migrants at the border is inhumane. “These people are suffering and all they’re trying to do is what everybody else came to this country to do,” said Rev. Annie Chambers of the Peoples’ Power...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy