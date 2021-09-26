Delaware Falls in Five-Set Match to Elon

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The No. 23 Delaware field hockey team (3-6) snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win at Temple (6-3) Sunday afternoon. "A great and important win for Delaware field hockey!" said head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof. "As a coaching staff we are excited for our team and they have stayed the course and trusted the process in recent weeks. We are getting better and a good example is our performance and discipline in the first and fourth quarters. As in previous games we hurt ourselves in the first and didn't finish it in the fourth, today we did much better."

DELAWARE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO