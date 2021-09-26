CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

Delaware Falls in Five-Set Match to Elon

bluehens.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELON, N.C. – The Delaware volleyball team battled back after falling in the opening two sets, but ultimately was defeated by Elon, 3-2, in a five-set CAA match on Saturday night. It marked the fifth consecutive five-set match for the Blue Hens (5-7, 0-3 CAA) and the sixth all-time against...

bluehens.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bluehens.com

No. 23 Delaware Returns to Winning Ways with 3-1 Victory at Temple

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The No. 23 Delaware field hockey team (3-6) snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win at Temple (6-3) Sunday afternoon. "A great and important win for Delaware field hockey!" said head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof. "As a coaching staff we are excited for our team and they have stayed the course and trusted the process in recent weeks. We are getting better and a good example is our performance and discipline in the first and fourth quarters. As in previous games we hurt ourselves in the first and didn't finish it in the fourth, today we did much better."
DELAWARE STATE
bubearcats.com

Volleyball falls to Delaware State 3-1 in home opener

VESTAL, N.Y. - The Binghamton volleyball team opened Friday's home opener with a first-set win, but ultimately fell to Delaware State in four sets. The final score line of the match was 25-22, 24-26, 10-25, 25-27 in favor of the Hornets. The Bearcats were led by Kiara Adams' 32 assists...
uncwsports.com

Five Facts to Know: Elon

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Less than six months after meeting for the Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer championship, UNCW and Elon renew acquaintances on Sunday, Sept. 26, in the league opener for both teams at the UNCW Soccer Stadium. Sunday's game, which is slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff, can...
WILMINGTON, NC
theracingbiz.com

NESS HAS FIVE FOR DELAWARE OWNERS’ DAY STAKES

The 29th Owners’ Day will showcase the best in Delaware racing and pay tribute to the late Delaware Park icon Rich Glazier this Saturday. The eleven-race card with total purses of $796,000 will have a special first race post time of 12:45 p.m. The card has six stakes, four for Delaware-bred or certified thoroughbreds and two restricted to horses that have started at Delaware Park this year.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Sports
City
Elon, NC
Elon, NC
Sports
uofoathletics.com

Eagles Fall In Memphis Road Match

Records: University of the Ozarks (3-2-0), Rhodes College (4-3-0) Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Eagles took a 2-0 road loss Sunday afternoon against Rhodes College in Memphis. The Lynx would score a goal in the 37th minute to take momentum heading into halftime. From there, Rhodes scored in the 75th minute. The Eagles took 11 shots in the match and forced the Rhodes goalkeeper to make three saves. Daniel Lyon was on the attack in the match and posted five shots, with two on frame.
MEMPHIS, TN
northwestgeorgianews.com

Nevada falls to Roland-Story in HOIC volleyball classic: Cubs drop showdown in five sets

Nevada lost an instant classic to top rival Roland-Story in a Heart of Iowa Conference showdown Sept. 16 at the Nevada High School Field House. Nevada nearly came back in the rally game, rebounding from a 13-8 deficit to take a 14-14-13 lead behind the inspired play of Shelbi Hazlitt. But Roland-Story scored the final three points, the last two coming on Reagan Barkema kills, to give the Norse a 16-14 victory and a big leg up on the HOIC championship race.
NEVADA STATE
Anniston Star

JSU volleyball: Gamecocks fall in five sets to ASUN's hottest team

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State hung with the hottest volleyball team in the ASUN Conference on Saturday, but the Gamecocks wound up losing in five sets 25-17, 14-25, 27-25, 17-25, 15-9. This match came on the second day of the three-day ASUN Crossover Event, which JSU is hosting. The six teams from the ASUN's West Division are facing the six teams from the East Division this weekend, with half going to Nashville and the other half going to Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
bluehens.com

Delaware Men’s Soccer Falls To James Madison, 3-0

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware men's soccer team fell to James Madison, 3-0, Saturday night at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium in the Blue Hens' CAA home opener. The Dukes, who have won the last three conference titles, struck early as Clay Obara fired home a shot from 18 yards out into the top left corner of the net in the fourth minute. Luca Erhardt them scored off a Rodrigo Robles feed in the 23rd minute to extend JMU's lead to 2-0. Nate Corley collected a long pass from Demitri Turner and scored from 15 yards out in the 68th minute to close the scoring.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#The Blue Hens#Seemans#Mason
nkunorse.com

@NKUNorseVB falls in five-set slugfest at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. – Northern Kentucky and Ball State played a thrilling five-set match on Saturday afternoon with the Cardinals finding a way to pull out the win (25-19, 24-26, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13) despite a furious Norse rally in the fifth set. The loss dips NKU to 4-5 on the season, while Ball State improves to 10-2. STATS LEADERS.
SPORTS
elonphoenix.com

Men's Tennis Set To Host Elon Fall Invitational

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men's tennis returns to action on Friday, Sept. 24, when it hosts the Elon Fall Invitational at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. - The tournament is set to begin on Friday, Sept. 24 and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 26. - Matches will start at 10...
ELON, NC
dillardbleudevils.com

Dillard Volleyball Set to Play Five Matches This Week

New Orleans– Dillard's volleyball team (3-2), after getting back on the court for the first time in nearly a month last week against Louisiana College, are set to continue the 2021 season and play five matches this upcoming week. The program heads to Alcorn State on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Davey L. Whitney Complex in Lorman, Miss., hosts Alcorn State at Tougaloo College on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m., travels to take on Mississippi University for Women on Friday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. at Pohl Gymnasium in Columbus, Miss. and then begins Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) Round-up hosted by Tougaloo College against Fisk University on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. and the host school, Tougaloo, later that afternoon at 5 p.m. at Kroger Gymnasium/The Dawg Pound.
PINEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Liberty News

Marques Da Silva Wins 1st Round Match at Elon Fall Invitational

Liberty’s Rafael Marques Da Silva won his opening round singles match on day one of the Elon Fall Invitational, Friday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Marques Da Silva topped North Carolina A&T’s Vasil Ivanov 7-6, 6-1 and will advance to tomorrow’s quarterfinals of the Maroon singles bracket. Key Stats...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Only In Delaware

The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Delaware

It’s the most beautiful time of year in Delaware: when the leaves begin to change. Do you know when peak fall foliage is in the First State? If you’re planning a leaf-peeping road trip, you should plan ahead. With the help of Smoky Mountains National Park’s interactive map, we’ll show you when to see the […] The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Delaware appeared first on Only In Your State.
DELAWARE STATE
elonphoenix.com

Volleyball Claims Five-Set Victory Over Delaware

ELON, N.C. – Delaware fought back to force a fifth set, but Elon University volleyball edged the visitors 17-15 to secure the 3-2 victory on Saturday night, Sept. 25 at Schar Center. "We knew Delaware was a very good team and they proved that tonight," head coach Mary Tendler said...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Phoenix Defeats Delaware in Straight Sets on Sunday

ELON, N.C. – Elon University volleyball made it four wins in a row as the Phoenix (9-5, 4-0 CAA) defeated Delaware 3-0 on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Schar Center. "We had a very quick turnaround from our last match," said head coach Mary Tendler. "Our players handled it really well and performed at a high level today both offensively and defensively. The fans were incredible all weekend; we sincerely appreciate the support!"
DELAWARE STATE
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine falls in five sets to Jacksonville to close ASUN Crossover

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—The Bellarmine Knights volleyball team made a valiant comeback to win the third set and take a 2-1 lead, but the Jacksonville Dolphins made a comeback of their own to pull out a 3-2 victory on Sunday in the ASUN Conference crossover event hosted by Lipscomb University in Allen Arena.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kuathletics.com

⚽ Kansas Falls in Close Match to Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Kansas dropped a close match on Sunday afternoon to No. 19 Harvard at Jordan Field by a score of 2-1. Freshman Magali Gagné scored the lone goal for the Jayhawks in the 66th minute of the game. “I thought at halftime we made some adjustments and changed...
KANSAS STATE
nec.edu

Volleyball Bests MCLA in Five Sets

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The New England College Volleyball team picks up a five-set win against the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, in non-conference action, Tuesday afternoon. THE BASICS. Score: New England College 3, MCLA 2. Records: Pilgrims (8-4) | Trailblazers (4-3) HOW IT HAPPENED. The Trailblazers jumped out to...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Hokiesports.com

Hokies fall to North Carolina A&T in five sets

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech volleyball team fell in five sets to North Carolina A&T Saturday afternoon, moving the Hokies to 9-3 on the season. The Aggies are now 8-4 and end the Hokie Invite with a 3-0 record. The Hokies won the first two sets 28-26 and 25-22. Tech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy