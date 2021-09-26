Delaware Falls in Five-Set Match to Elon

New Orleans– Dillard's volleyball team (3-2), after getting back on the court for the first time in nearly a month last week against Louisiana College, are set to continue the 2021 season and play five matches this upcoming week. The program heads to Alcorn State on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Davey L. Whitney Complex in Lorman, Miss., hosts Alcorn State at Tougaloo College on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m., travels to take on Mississippi University for Women on Friday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. at Pohl Gymnasium in Columbus, Miss. and then begins Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) Round-up hosted by Tougaloo College against Fisk University on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. and the host school, Tougaloo, later that afternoon at 5 p.m. at Kroger Gymnasium/The Dawg Pound.
