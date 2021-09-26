CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belt homers twice, Giants top Rockies to boost NL West lead

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Belt went deep twice as San Francisco set a franchise record for homers in a season, and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 to extend their lead in the NL West. Belt hit a solo homer in the first inning and a three-run shot in the fifth off Jon Gray. It was the eighth multi-homer game of Belt’s career. His second drive to right field was the team’s 236th homer of the season, surpassing the 235 hit by the 2001 club. That team featured Barry Bonds’ major league-record 73 homers. San Francisco stretched its lead to two games over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost in Arizona. Both teams have seven games remaining.

