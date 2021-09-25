CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Guest column: Marijuana prohibition re-established in Chickasaw nation

Daily Ardmoreite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma continues to be felt in our community, one unforeseen consequence is what amounts to the reversal of State Question 788 as it relates to Indians within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation. Post-McGirt, the state of Oklahoma...

www.ardmoreite.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Deadline passes in GOP’s election ‘investigation’ subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The deadline passed Friday for Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to comply with a subpoena from a Republican-controlled state Senate committee pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as a state court sorted through three legal challenges. Wolf’s administration and Senate Republicans remained silent in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
WNCT

North Carolina board passes strict rules for teaching race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school board has passed a policy preventing critical race theory in its classrooms after county commissioners threatened to withhold nearly $8 million in funding. The Johnston County school board unanimously approved on Friday an updated policy on how history and racism will be taught, The News & Observer […]
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
AFP

Tens of thousands march for US abortion rights

Wearing pink hats and T-shirts and shouting "Hands off my body," tens of thousands of women took to the streets across the United States on Saturday in protests aimed at countering a conservative drive to restrict access to abortions. In Washington, about 10,000 protesters rallied in a square near the White House under sunny skies before marching to the US Supreme Court, which will have the final say on the contentious issue. The protesters held signs that read "Mind your uterus" and "Make abortion legal," with several women -- and men -- dressed like late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, America's iconic women's rights crusader, who died last year. The perennial fight over the procedure in America has become even more intense since a Texas law went into effect September 1 banning almost all abortions, unleashing a fierce counterattack in the courts and Congress, but with few public demonstrations until now.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Abortion, guns, religion top a big Supreme Court term

The future of abortion rights is in the hands of a conservative Supreme Court that is beginning a new term Monday that also includes major cases on gun rights and religion.The court's credibility with the public also could be on the line, especially if a divided court were to overrule the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from 1973 that established a woman’s right to an abortion nationwide.The justices are returning to the courtroom after an 18-month absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the possible retirement of 83-year-old liberal Justice Stephen Breyer also looms.It's the first full term with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Plants#Mcgirt V Oklahoma#The U S Supreme Court#State#Indians#The Chickasaw Nation#Post Mcgirt#Code#Omma#The Choctaw Nation
thefreshtoast.com

Bill To Repeal Marijuana Prohibition Passes Critical House Committee

“The continued criminalization of marijuana by the federal government is an affront to our professed ideals of freedom, liberty, and justice.” — Justin Strekal, political director of NORML. Members of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday afternoon advanced HR 3617: the Marijuana, Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act of 2021....
CONGRESS & COURTS
buzzfeednews.com

Hacked Oath Keepers Records Show Active Members Of Law Enforcement And The Military Tried To Join The Group After Jan. 6

In the days after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the Oath Keepers gained notoriety almost overnight as a symbol of right-wing extremism in America. Images of members in battle armor pushing their way into the Capitol went viral, clips of the group’s leader challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election surfaced, and within weeks FBI agents began arresting members of the Oath Keepers as part of the largest and arguably most important conspiracy case to come out of the insurgency.
MILITARY
The Independent

Texas prompts outrage by saying abortion ban ‘stimulates’ interstate commerce

In its latest defense of its stringent new anti-abortion law, Texas says the travel of desperate women seeking abortions in other states is “stimulating” interstate commerce.The argument, which infuriated women’s rights groups, came up in a court filing by Texas’ top legal officials as they fend off a lawsuit from the US government. The Department of Justice is currently suing to stop the enforcement of Senate Bill 8, Texas’ near-total ban on abortions, and has cited its impact on interstate commerce as one reason to block it.In a legal brief filed on Wednesday, Texas said that argument doesn’t apply.“In...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Gazette

GUEST COLUMN: Have confidence in our elections and vote

The lifeblood of our representative democracy is free and fair elections. “We the People” set the course of our government by voting and making our voices heard. Unfortunately, confidence in the election process has suffered from nationwide voter fraud conspiracy theories which purport, without evidence, that the 2020 Presidential Election was “stolen” due to fraud. A small number of people persist in questioning the validity of the election results.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: The Legislature must repeal Gov. Sununu’s abortion ban

This past June, when Chris Sununu signed into law the first abortion ban in modern New Hampshire history, people across our state knew that this was just the beginning of what would be a long and relentless attack on reproductive rights by Sununu and New Hampshire Republicans. This is true now more than ever after […] The post Commentary: The Legislature must repeal Gov. Sununu’s abortion ban appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Lawsuit seeks to halt Biden’s vaccination mandates for federal workforce

A group of lawsuit plaintiffs, including four Air Force officers and a Secret Service agent, have asked a federal court to block the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccination mandates, declaring, “Americans have remained idle for far too long as our nation’s elected officials continue to satisfy their voracious appetites for power.”
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy