NFL

Carr runs for 2 TDs, Indiana beats Western Kentucky 33-31

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Stephen Carr had 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Michael Penix Jr. passed for 373 yards and Indiana held on for a 33-31 win over Western Kentucky. Penix completed a career-high 34 passes on 53 attempts. Ty Fryfogle had 10 receptions for 98 yards, including a 10-yard reception on third-and-8 with 1:55 to play that allowed the Hoosiers to run out the clock and escape with the victory. Indiana (2-2), which finished with 507 total yards, scored on it’s first six possessions and never trailed. Bailey Zappe was 31-of-44 passing for 365 yards and three touchdowns for Western Kentucky (2-2).

Martinsville Reporter-Times

3 reasons IU beat Western Kentucky: Good Michael Penix, strong Stephen Carr, a close call

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – IU escaped a tricky road game at Western Kentucky with a 33-31 win Saturday night to even its record at 2-2. Here are three reasons why:. After three weeks of frustration and mistakes, Michael Penix looked like his old self in the first half Saturday at Western Kentucky. The redshirt junior left-hander completed 21-of-33 first-half passes for 218 yards, and might have had more but for a handful of noticeable drops.
Indiana State
Stephen Carr
WKU Athletics

Hilltoppers Fall Short Against Indiana, 33-31, in Front of Record Crowd

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — In front of a record-setting 25,171 fans in attendance in Houchens-Smith Stadium, WKU Football dropped a 33-31 contest to Indiana on Saturday night. The Hoosiers out-gained the Hilltoppers in total yardage 507-to-458, running 92 offensive plays compared to 64 for the hosts. WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe...
INDIANA STATE
indianahq.com

Indiana closes non-conference play with 33-31 win at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – They never said it would be easy. After a 60-minute affair that looked like an IU runaway in the first quarter, the Hoosiers (2-2, 0-1 B1G) had just enough in the tank to outlast the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2) at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Hoosiers executed at...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Matthews, McFadden step up in return to field in 33-31 win over Western Kentucky

Indiana seniors linebacker Micah McFadden and defensive back Devon Matthews combined for 20 tackles, just under a third of the team’s total, in a 33-31 win against Western Kentucky University on Saturday night in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Indiana was without the two defensive starters when it allowed 28 second-half points...
KENTUCKY STATE
