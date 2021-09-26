Preparing your landscape for winter

On this show, our guests are Sarah Histand and Heather Caldwell. Sarah is a mental health professional as well as a fitness trainer and we talk about easing the transition of both your brain and your body from summer into winter. We cover some important areas of strength and fitness to focus on as you think about winter sports as well as how a less frantic summer can lead to a less abrupt change in energy with the season change. Heather is a psychotherapist, athlete, and outdoor lover. We take a deeper dive into using a connection to nature to ease our seasonal transitions as well as preparing our minds and bodies for the arrival of winter.

