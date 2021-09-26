CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Preparing your landscape for winter

By Melinda Myers
Great Bend Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is a season of transition and that includes your garden. Make the most of beautiful fall days to enjoy your garden and prepare your landscape for the winter ahead. Put fall leaves to work in your landscape improving your soil, reducing maintenance, and creating winter homes for toads, frogs, and beneficial insects. Mow over the leaves that land on the lawn. It may take a couple passes but once the fall leaves are the size of a quarter you can leave them on the lawn to add organic matter and nutrients to the soil.

