We love jump ropes for their versatility—whether you’re doing intense cardio or a simple warm-up, they can get the job done. Some of the best jump ropes are made for speed, meaning they’re lightweight for rapid skipping. Others are weighted in order to integrate a bit of strength training into your workout. Both can help you reach overarching fitness goals like improved strength and increased endurance, so in our minds both deserve a place in your workout gear arsenal (besides, you probably have space for both). Second only to its versatility is the jump rope’s size—if you have a spare hook somewhere in your home gym, you have storage space for a jump rope.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO