Let’s get ready for fall

The smells and feelings of Fall are in the air. And the transition from this season to another is happening right now. First, I know this sounds sacrilegious, but I am looking forward to our garden drying up. I don’t dare say it, do I? I want it to stop producing. The tomatoes just don’t know when to say, “I give!” Stupid little round, red things! How could I love them so much at the beginning, and now, I can hardly look at their little red faces?