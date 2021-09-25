CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Free Kicks – Brighton-ing the League

radiomisfits.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton and Hove Albion’s great start is among the Premier League topics discussed this week by Adam and Rick. [Ep130]. Podcast (freekicks): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 32:11 — 22.2MB) Brighton and Hove Albion’s great start is among the Premier League topics discussed this week by Adam and...

radiomisfits.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Brighton vs Leicester on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leicester City will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday when they face Brighton and Hove Albion.Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently ninth in the league after recording two wins and two losses in the campaign so far, most recently a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.Not only will Rodgers want to bounce back from that but also their 2-2 draw in the Europa League against Napoli on Thursday. The Foxes were 2-0 up in the match until the Italian side scored two late scores to level.The manager told BT Sport post-match: “The crime isn’t giving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Brighton 2-1 Leicester in Premier League

90' The match is coming to end and the visitors are still trying to get an equalizer. 55' Brighton looks to continue to impose conditions. The home team did not want to lose the ball and came close through Adam Lallana's header. 9:47 AM3 days ago. 42'The home team continued...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Free Kicks#The Premier League#Brighton
The Guardian

Crystal Palace v Brighton: arguably the Premier League’s weirdest rivalry

One of those long-running feuds that goes back so long that few (least of all the warring factions so heavily invested in it) can quite remember what prompted it in the first place, Crystal Palace and Brighton resume hostilities on Monday night in what is arguably the Premier League’s weirdest derby. A quick recap: having endured a somewhat pr1ckly relationship during their playing days at Tottenham, Terry Venables and Alan Mullery were appointed managers of third division clubs Palace and Brighton respectively, within a month of each other in 1976. The sides would go on to meet five times that season, tensions simmering on each occasion before reaching – quite literally – boiling point after the fourth encounter when a Palace fan threw a cup of coffee over Mullery.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Crystal Palace and Brighton showing ambition to punch through Premier League’s glass ceiling

Fear not. This is not another explainer about why Crystal Palace versus Brighton and Hove Albion is a “derby”. Or even why it’s not.Ever since the first meeting of these two teams on Christmas Day, 1920, a run-of-the-mill fixture has morphed into a rivalry that has sought to explain itself. After 107 encounters and 40 wins each, the desire to explain itself has never been smaller. Yet there is a sense ahead of number 108 on Monday that this ninth Premier League encounter feels like the most “Premier League” of the lot.Both have been in their own holding patterns –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Who are the ten best free-kick takers in football currently?

Dead ball situations are often tricky in football. It’s not only limited to Asian or European football, it is across the world. In this article, we shall look at the ten best free-kick takers in football currently. There was a period when the final moment of the game was decided...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton odds, picks: English Premier League predictions, best bets for Monday, Sept. 27

Brighton & Hove Albion will try to continue its surprising start to the season when it visits Selhurst Park on Monday to take on rival Crystal Palace in an English Premier League clash. Brighton (4-0-1) entered the weekend one point behind the leaders after winning just nine games in each of the past four seasons. It has won six of its past seven in all competitions. The Seagulls have spent 55 of their 94 years of English football in the third tier, but this is their fifth straight season in the Premier League. Crystal Palace (1-2-2) has spent the past eight in the top tier and has finished 14th the past two years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
8newsnow.com

2021 Leagues Cup Final kicks off Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2021 Leagues Cup Final is Wednesday in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium and will put the best U.S. club against the best from Mexico. It’s expected to draw a lot of soccer fans. The Seattle Sounders, representing Major League Soccer, will face Club León...
MLS
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as both play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road

At the end of an intriguing game at Vicarage Road, here are our Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings. Both teams, Watford and Newcastle United, started the game on a positive note by trading a few line-breaking passes. However, as the teams grew into the game, it was an open game. Allan Saint Maximin was again a pain for the opposition with his crucial runs and playmaking abilities. Sean Longstaff scored the opener in the 23rd minute to give the game a halftime lead of 1-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
active.com

Volleyball CoRec League - Free Agent

Ross Boddy Community Recreation Center • 18529 Brooke Road Sandy Spring, MD 20860 Organized by ActiveMONTGOMERY. If you are an individual interested in playing in MCR's adult coed volleyball league, but do not already have a team, please sign up here. Placement is not guaranteed, but your name will be...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy