CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Trump's Grip on Michigan Republicans May be Slipping, Straw Poll Indicates

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tweets are gone. Hope of proving voter fraud in the state seems to be seriously diminishing. And the power of his endorsement is becoming less clear. That being said, the influence of President Donald Trump among Michigan Republicans appears to have waned, a straw poll of attendees at the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference on Mackinac Island suggests, according to the Detroit News, which reports:

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 47

SuzzzyQ
6d ago

We in Michigan love Trump 🇺🇸His signs are still everywhere 🇺🇸they are still wearing MAGA hats🇺🇸We love that he puts America first 🇺🇸As usual, the media is not being truthful! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
31
Hank Schade
6d ago

Another propaganda article. I'm a Michigan resident and I've seen the opposite.

Reply(16)
33
Ted Mac
6d ago

this is an out-and-out lie. Republicans are for republicans. The name doesn't matter the party does. We prefer small government as opposed to large government.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
State
Florida State
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinac Island, MI
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

China sends more aircraft toward Taiwan, one day after largest ever incursion

The Chinese air force has sent more aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, Taiwan’s military said on Saturday, one day after the largest incursion ever into the zone. China sent 20 aircraft, followed by a second wave hours later, toward Taiwan. It means that nearly 80 planes, including fighter jets and bombers, have now moved toward the democratically-run country in the last two days.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy