1. Find Dike: The Badgers need offense in a bad way, and they haven’t been able to get one of their best receivers involved in the action so far this season. Sophomore Chimere Dike, who showed flashes of big-play ability last season after stepping into a starting role as a true freshman, has four catches for 39 yards and was held without a catch against Notre Dame. Senior Jack Dunn played 18 more snaps than Dike did against the Irish, according to Pro Football Focus. Quarterback Graham Mertz missed Dike for a deep connection down the sideline against Notre Dame, but the Badgers can’t afford another week without getting a player who was supposed to be key contributor involved.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO