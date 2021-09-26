CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Early slate prepped Aces for district

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvE8h_0c8L1SKv00
Owensboro Catholics Brady Atwell celebrates during action against Hancock County on Friday at Steele Stadium. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Throughout the first five weeks of the 2021 high school football season, Owensboro Catholic had one goal in mind: Get ready for district play.

The Aces didn’t shy away from stiff competition, and as a result, the young squad opened the year 0-5 — a stretch that included four games against currently-ranked opponents. However, the Aces began its Class 2-A, District 2 slate Friday night with a 47-0 victory over No. 8 Hancock County at Steele Stadium.

According to Catholic coach Jason Morris, his team wouldn’t start counting its record until district play started. By that measure, the Aces are now 1-0 — and they’re hungry for more.

“(Morris) said those first five games were just scrimmage games,” said OCHS senior quarterback Lincoln Clancy, who threw for three touchdowns in the win. “Honestly, we believed him. This is really what matters, and to come out here and do what we did is amazing, and I’m so excited for this team.”

Following a season-opening loss to cross-town rival Apollo, the Aces took on Class 6-A No. 8 Daviess County, Class 3-A No. 5 Union County, Class 5-A No. 3 Owensboro and Class 3-A No. 2 Christian Academy-Louisville.

A win against the Hornets set the Aces back on the right track, but Morris said his team will have to keep the same focus as it prepares for Friday’s road trip to Todd County Central.

“With what we faced in the first five weeks and the speed of the game, it was like a gauntlet,” he said. “So we get into a regular 2-A schedule now. We knew we were a pretty good football team, and we just can’t get ahead of ourselves. We’ve got to get back to work on Monday and treat Todd County Central just like we would Hancock County.”

Clancy echoed his coach’s sentiment.

“Our confidence is sky high, but we still have to respect our opponents each week, each game, knowing that anybody can beat us,” he said. “So we still have to respect our opponents and keep on that grind.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas pedal.”

Although the results haven’t been outstanding on paper, Morris expects the Aces’ schedule to pay dividends — both later this season and into the future.

“We’re talking about taking this program to the next level,” he said. “To me, that means being a state-championship-caliber program, because we’re already at that regional finals, semifinals, here and there. But we’re talking about winning state championships, and to get there, I think you’ve got to start playing that type of talent week in and week out.

“That way, when you get there, you’re not surprised. So, we’re going to continue to play a tough schedule and, hopefully, that prepares us for 2-A football.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Owensboro, KY
Football
Owensboro, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Hancock County, KY
Sports
Owensboro, KY
Education
County
Hancock County, KY
Hancock County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Football
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

China sends more aircraft toward Taiwan, one day after largest ever incursion

The Chinese air force has sent more aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, Taiwan’s military said on Saturday, one day after the largest incursion ever into the zone. China sent 20 aircraft, followed by a second wave hours later, toward Taiwan. It means that nearly 80 planes, including fighter jets and bombers, have now moved toward the democratically-run country in the last two days.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Morris
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
275
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy