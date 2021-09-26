Early slate prepped Aces for district

Owensboro Catholics Brady Atwell celebrates during action against Hancock County on Friday at Steele Stadium. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Throughout the first five weeks of the 2021 high school football season, Owensboro Catholic had one goal in mind: Get ready for district play.

The Aces didn’t shy away from stiff competition, and as a result, the young squad opened the year 0-5 — a stretch that included four games against currently-ranked opponents. However, the Aces began its Class 2-A, District 2 slate Friday night with a 47-0 victory over No. 8 Hancock County at Steele Stadium.

According to Catholic coach Jason Morris, his team wouldn’t start counting its record until district play started. By that measure, the Aces are now 1-0 — and they’re hungry for more.

“(Morris) said those first five games were just scrimmage games,” said OCHS senior quarterback Lincoln Clancy, who threw for three touchdowns in the win. “Honestly, we believed him. This is really what matters, and to come out here and do what we did is amazing, and I’m so excited for this team.”

Following a season-opening loss to cross-town rival Apollo, the Aces took on Class 6-A No. 8 Daviess County, Class 3-A No. 5 Union County, Class 5-A No. 3 Owensboro and Class 3-A No. 2 Christian Academy-Louisville.

A win against the Hornets set the Aces back on the right track, but Morris said his team will have to keep the same focus as it prepares for Friday’s road trip to Todd County Central.

“With what we faced in the first five weeks and the speed of the game, it was like a gauntlet,” he said. “So we get into a regular 2-A schedule now. We knew we were a pretty good football team, and we just can’t get ahead of ourselves. We’ve got to get back to work on Monday and treat Todd County Central just like we would Hancock County.”

Clancy echoed his coach’s sentiment.

“Our confidence is sky high, but we still have to respect our opponents each week, each game, knowing that anybody can beat us,” he said. “So we still have to respect our opponents and keep on that grind.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas pedal.”

Although the results haven’t been outstanding on paper, Morris expects the Aces’ schedule to pay dividends — both later this season and into the future.

“We’re talking about taking this program to the next level,” he said. “To me, that means being a state-championship-caliber program, because we’re already at that regional finals, semifinals, here and there. But we’re talking about winning state championships, and to get there, I think you’ve got to start playing that type of talent week in and week out.

“That way, when you get there, you’re not surprised. So, we’re going to continue to play a tough schedule and, hopefully, that prepares us for 2-A football.”