Country music artist Thomas Rhett highlights life with his daughters and wife in his "Life Changes" music video. Watch it here!. The Thomas Rhett Life Changes music video with the radio edit lyrics was released on July 10, 2018 and features his wife Lauren and two daughters Willa and Ada James on tour, along with him performing with his band on stage. Fans can spot the two very important little ladies in Thomas Rhett‘s music video with his lovely wife, Lauren, also appearing multiple times in the clip. Thomas Rhett’s “Life Changes” album started a three-week reign at #1 on the Billboard country albums char starting September 30, 2017.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO