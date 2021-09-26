CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ohtani hits consecutive triples, Angels rout Mariners 14-1

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jstx0_0c8L0Pix00
1 of 10

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani tripled in his first two at-bats and the Los Angeles Angels routed Seattle 14-1 on Saturday night, ending the Mariners’ six-game winning streak and damaging their playoff chances.

Jhonathan Diaz pitched seven strong innings in relief and the Angels scored eight runs in the third as Seattle dropped three games out in the AL wild-card chase with seven to play.

Boston and New York are tied atop the wild-card standings, with Toronto two games back in the race for two spots.

Ohtani scored two runs and had three RBIs to raise his season total to 98. He tripled twice off starter Tyler Anderson, then was walked in his next two plate appearances. The two-way star has walked 13 times in the last four games, tying a major league record. The others who drew 13 free passes in a four-game span were Babe Ruth (1930), Bryce Harper (2016) and Yasmani Grandal (2021).

Peter Bourjos was the last Angels player to hit consecutive triples on April 26, 2011, against Oakland.

Diaz (1-0) allowed just three hits and one earned run to get his first major league win. He threw 99 pitches.

“He came in and defined that game,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “Give Diaz a lot of credit. He saved the bullpen the last several games. He pitched well. The last time he pitched, got off to a bad start. (Saturday) he settled in and kept making pitches all night long.”

Jared Walsh was 4 for 5 with four RBIs for the Angels, and Brandon Marsh scored four times. Luis Rengifo hit a solo homer in the second inning.

Anderson (7-10), acquired by the Mariners from Pittsburgh in July, had a rough start. He allowed nine earned runs on nine hits in two-plus innings.

“It seemed like every time I made a pitch, they hit it,” Anderson said.

Angels starter Jaime Barria left after just 24 pitches and two innings due to shoulder tightness.

ONE-TWO PUNCH

Marsh, who batted leadoff, got on base in his first four plate appearances. Ohtani batted second.

“It’s fun seeing him getting pitched in the zone and getting walked, not intentionally walked,” Marsh said. “I can’t take any credit. I’m just up there trying to pass the baton, and Shohei Ohtani definitely did his part.”

FREE PASS

Angels star Mike Trout knows a thing or two about being intentionally walked, and he’s given Ohtani some advice about it.

“He’s getting the treatment. I told him to be patient,” Trout said before the game. “Obviously, he’s being patient because he’s getting walked — but don’t let it get to you. Don’t change your approach. We’re playing a team tonight that’s in the race. They’re trying to win. They’re not going to give him anything to hit. They’re going to try to pitch around him.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Trout (calf strain) is done for the season. He injured his calf on May 17 and wasn’t able to return but said he’s close to 100% and should have a normal offseason workout routine.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (9-5, 4.01) has won a career-best eight consecutive decisions and is 8-0 with a 2.72 ERA in his last 13 starts since July 9.

Angels: Ohtani (9-2, 3.28) seeks his 10th win in his final home start of the season. He will bat as well. He could pitch one more time after Sunday, which would be in Seattle.

___

Comments / 0

Related
San Bernardino County Sun

Shohei Ohtani walks 4 times in Angels’ loss as Mariners avoid slugger

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate in the seventh and ninth innings representing the tying run as Angel Stadium came to life. Both times, Ohtani walked. The Angels never were able to push home that tying run and they lost, 6-5, to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, while Ohtani continues his frustrating walk-a-thon.
MLB
FOX Sports

Mariners walk Ohtani in 9th, hold off Angels to keep pace

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ty France homered, Jake Fraley scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error and the streaking Seattle Mariners held off the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 Friday night to keep pace in the AL wild-card chase. Clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth inning, the Mariners...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Babe Ruth
ABC7 Los Angeles

Ohtani not enough, Mariners send Angels to losing season

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- - Shohei Ohtani wasn't enough to keep the Los Angeles Angeles from their sixth straight losing season. Ohtani allowed Jarred Kelenic's tying home run in the seventh inning, and Mitch Haniger hit a go-ahead single in a four-run eighth against the bullpen that lifted the Seattle Mariners over the Angels 5-1 Sunday.
MLB
Halos Heaven

Angels Bats Go Nuclear in 14-1 Thrashing of Mariners

For the better part of two months now, the Angels lineup has looked like a shell of the group that flashed top-five potential at one point in the year. A number of different injuries have zapped them of almost all of the star power that was present during the early days of the season, and the guys left over have struggled to consistently put runs on the board for a while.
MLB
The Spokesman-Review

Ohtani not enough, Mariners beat Angels 4-1 to stay alive in wildcard chase

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Patience at the plate paid dividends for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. When Shohei Ohtani, one of the most formidable pitchers in baseball, finally left the mound, Seattle seized the opportunity, scoring three runs in the eighth inning on its way to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels that kept the Mariners in the thick of the American League wild-card race.
MLB
dallassun.com

Jake Fraley hits 3-run double as Mariners defeat Angels

Marco Gonzales pitched seven strong innings to match Shohei Ohtani as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Jake Fraley hit a bases-loaded double in a fourth-run eighth inning as the Mariners broke a 1-1 tie. Seattle's Jarred Kelenic and Los Angeles'...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Ap#The Los Angeles Angels
Seattle Times

Mariners outlast Shohei Ohtani and Angels to keep pace in AL wild-card race

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Patience at the plate paid dividends for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. When Shohei Ohtani, one of the most formidable pitchers in baseball, finally left the mound, Seattle seized the opportunity, scoring four runs in the eighth inning on its way to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels that kept the Mariners in the thick of the American League wild-card race.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB
The Big Lead

Dodgers Fan Fights With Police at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers fans haven't exactly covered themselves in glory during the 2021 MLB season. They've fought with opposing fans, security guards and, most often, each other. We've documented it all year long. But we may have gotten the coup de grâce on Friday, when a fan of the boys in blue attempted to brawl with cops.
MLB
FanSided

4 players on the St. Louis Cardinals playoff roster bubble

The St. Louis Cardinals need to decide whom to cut from the 28-man roster for the playoff run. The term “long shot” would have been kind to describe the St. Louis Cardinals’ chances of making the postseason just one month ago. But the Cardinals of September have been a ferocious bunch, scratching, clawing and pecking their way into the second National League Wild Card position. Say what you will about the expanded playoffs, but this year, I’m glad they exist.
MLB
chatsports.com

Landscape with the Fall of Ohtani, Mariners win 5-1

An ekphrastic poem is a poem inspired by or describing a work of art, and no source of ekphrastic poetry is more well known than the 16th-century painting Landscape with the Fall of Icarus, thought to be from the school of Bruegel. The painting depicts the fall of Icarus, the mythological figure who fell from the sky on wax wings contrived by his father Daedalus. It’s a story about the perils of ambition that goes against the natural order of things, the moral being not to fly too close to the sun. It’s also a pretty good metaphor for today’s game.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

592K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy