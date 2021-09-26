Mad Scientists Rick and Morty are Returning for Season 4…!! Cast, Release Date and Other Updates:

America’s favorite crazy scientist and his grandson return for their long-awaited and highly anticipated misadventures when the latest season of Adult Swim’s hit series Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season arrives on Blu-ray Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD on December 7, 2021. From creators Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”) and Dan Harmon (“Community”), get ready to binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies featuring all 10 episodes from Season 5, and outrageous bonus content including the never-before-seen featurette – “Fighting Gravity”: The Making of Season 5. Exclusive to the set, follow co-creator Dan Harmon and the crew as they reflect on the challenges of completing this season in the middle of a pandemic. Additional special features include “Inside the Episode” segments for every episode, numerous featurettes, and more. Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada), $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada), $39.99 SRP for the Blu-ray Steelbook ($44.98 in Canada). Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

