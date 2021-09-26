CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates top Longhorns in non-district game, 43-26

By Jeff Osborne -
mysoutex.com
 6 days ago

In a battle of teams looking to establish positive momentum heading into district play, the George West Longhorns went on the road to face the Mathis Pirates, with both teams looking to pick up their first win of 2021. Both the Horns and Pirates were coming off close, disappointing losses...

