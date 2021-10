Things got out of hand early in Columbia on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee jumped all over Missouri early and did not let up as it cruised to a 62-24 win over the Tigers. The Missouri defense looked completely outmatched against Tennessee's run game. The Vols pushed around the Tigers for 452 rushing yards and X scores on the ground. Running back Tiyon Evans had field day and ended the game with 156 yards and three touchdowns. Considering Missouri was a slight favorite coming into the game, this is an impressive win for the Volunteers and a very concerning result for the Tigers. Missouri just got dominated at home by Tennessee in an important matchup for both sides.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO