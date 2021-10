Click here to read the full article. After pausing in 2020 due to the global pandemic, all eyes are once on Las Vegas as the eyewear community returns to the Sands Expo Convention Center and the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino from Sept. 22 to 25 for Vision Expo West. “We are excited to host a vibrant, productive and safe show in Las Vegas,” said Ashley Mills, chief executive officer of The Vision Council, co-organizer of Vision Expo. “While we are aware there are concerns regarding the evolving state of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident we can conduct Vision Expo West...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO