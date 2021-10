Metalcore rockers Every Time I Die are coming back to El Paso this Fall for an outdoor show you don't want to miss. It seems like every day there is another concert announcement happening and music fans are excited to get their tickets to all the shows. The Lowbrow Palace is a local venue we've all seen some great shows up but many may not be familiar with its new location. The Lowbrow Palace is now an outdoor venue located downtown at 1006 Texas Avenue. There are some great shows coming up there, like Anti-Flag this Friday, and they continue to announce more shows every week.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO