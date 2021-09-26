Ohio State Buckeyes LB K'Vaughan Pope escorted off field after blowup on sideline

Ohio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope was escorted to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's Buckeyes game against visiting Akron after a blowup on the sideline. Pope, according to LetterMen Row, tried to enter the game in the second quarter but was waved off by Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell. Once back on the sideline, Pope walked toward the locker room before being walked back to the sideline by an Ohio State staffer.