Stressed Nick Diaz reacts to Robbie Lawler loss at UFC 266: ‘I don’t know how this fight got set up’

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 266 marked the first time Nick Diaz stepped into the Octagon since UFC 183 back in early 2015, and for a guy who’s been riding the pine for the last six years, he sure put on a helluva performance. Unfortunately for the pride of Stockton, he got the “Ruthless” version of Robbie Lawler and not the low-output zombie who’s been sleepwalking his way through his last couple of fights.

MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor praises Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 2: ‘Veteran work all round’

Conor McGregor may not have made it to Las Vegas, Nevada, to watch UFC 266 in-person, but “Notorious” was watching the pay-per-view (PPV) along with the rest of us and sharing his thoughts on the card via Twitter. He heaped praise on some, like Valentina Shevchenko. Others, like Alexander Volkanovski,...
UFC
